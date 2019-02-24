× High winds cause power outages, damage throughout Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 20,000 people are without power in Central Indiana as high winds wreak havoc on power lines and utility poles throughout the region and topple trees into roadways.

Indianapolis Power and Light currently lists more than 12,000 outages throughout the city with most outages occurring between 5 and 7 a.m. According to IPL’s outage map, the highest concentration of outages is near Lawrence where more than 2,000 outages are currently listed in the vicinity of Massachusetts and Shadeland avenues.

Throughout a similar time frame, Duke Energy has reported more than 10,000 outages with Hamilton, Brown and Johnson counties all boasting more than 1,000 outages each.

High winds out of the west on Sunday were measured at speeds between 30-35 miles per hour. Wind speeds at Eagle Creek Airport were measured in gusts up to 60 miles per hour, however.

Wind damage reported throughout the counties by the National Weather Service include power lines down, transformer fires, trees blocking roads and even a chimney pulled away from a home in Hamilton County near Noblesville.

High wind warnings and advisories will continue to be in effect until 7 p.m.