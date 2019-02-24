Motorcycle club seeks help restoring Arcadia home for 80-year-old man

ARCADIA, Ind. – A motorcycle club is rallying to restore a dilapidated house—and could use some help.

Members of the Midwest Maniacs of Hamilton County Motorcycle Group Charity Riders are working to restore a home so an 80-year-old man who just had hip replacement surgery can live there.

However, the home is in rough shape. The group described it as “pretty much dilapidated” with no flooring. They’re trying to get it ready by Friday.

The group said Arcadia police approached them about helping restore the home for the man, who doesn’t have any family.

They’ve run into problems getting water to the building and said their knowledge of electrical work is limited. They’re asking for donations of materials and labor to make sure the man has a place to live.

Anyone interested in helping should contact the Arcadia Police Department at (317) 984-5662.