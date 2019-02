Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Dalton Welch died just 33 days after he was born. While in the hospital, he received more than 30 units of blood. His mom, Misty Welch, has since made it her mission to get people to donate blood.

On Saturday, almost 100 people donated blood in honor of Dalton. Misty teamed up with the Indiana Blood Center to make the drive happen.