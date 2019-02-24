× One dead after train crash in Brownsburg

One man has died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Brownsburg late Saturday night. The crash happened just south of US 136 on County Road 1000 East.

A call was made to the Brownsburg Police Department at approximately 11:00 pm of a report of a train hitting a pickup truck. When officers arrived on scene they were able to pronounce the driver of the truck dead. Police are still trying to identify the victim and usually release those details once next of kin has been notified.

An investigation has begun to find out the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Brownsburg Fire Department says the crossing arm at the rail road cross way was down and the flashing lights were operational but believe the driver tried to go around the crossing arms. Amtrak trains can reach speeds as high as 80 miles per hour and the conductor of the train says he wasn’t able to stop in time to avoid the crash.

The Amtrak train was on its was back from Chicago to Indianapolis with 39 passengers on board, including Amtrak staff. No passengers on the train were hurt and the train did not leave the tracks as a result of the impact. This was the second commute Amtrak makes from Indianapolis to Chicago every day. Once investigators finish gathering evidence and witness reports, the train will be able to continue its commute to Indianapolis.

All Amtrak trains are equipped with cameras and FOX59 has reached out to Amtrak for a statement and for footage of the crash. Stay tuned for updates.