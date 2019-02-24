× UPDATE: Silver Alert for Whitley County man cancelled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert in Whitley County has been cancelled after David A. Whistler was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is looking into the disappearance of a man from Columbia City.

David A. Whistler, 45, was last seen Saturday around 4:30 p.m

He stands roughly 5’8″ tall, weighs roughly 235 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Whistler drivies a red 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck with an Indiana license plate that reads XYB581.

The man is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information regard Whistler please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.