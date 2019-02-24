Singer R. Kelly fails to post bond, spends the night in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. – R. Kelly spent Saturday night at the Cook County Jail after failing to post 10% of his $1 million bond, according to WGN.

Kelly’s defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, said he expected Kelly to post bond even though he “really doesn’t have any money.”

Greenberg said Kelly, best known for the hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” lost much of his money due to mismanagement and bad contracts. He’s behind on rent and owes more than $161,000 in child support, WGN reported.

This week, prosecutors detailed the allegations against Kelly, who’s accused of abusing four victims over the span of more than a decade. Should Kelly post the $100,000, he won’t be allowed to have contact with minors when he gets out. He’s due in court Monday.

Kelly faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse; each count carries a sentence of three to seven years. Probation without prison time is also possible.

Prosecutors said Kelly met the first of his victims in May 1998 while she was celebrating her 16th birthday. His manager gave her a business card with the singer’s number. She visited his studio and had sex with him; she took home an envelope of money. Similar encounters happened monthly for a year, prosecutors said.

A 14-year-old victim was videotaped having sex with Kelly at his home, prosecutors said. In that tape, the girl repeatedly tells him she’s 14.

Another victim is a 24-year-old hairdresser who said Kelly attacked her in 2003 and attempted to get her to perform oral sex. He masturbated in front of her, police said. Semen found on the woman’s shirt matched Kelly’s DNA, according to Illinois State Police.

The fourth victim met Kelly outside a court hearing in 2008 when she was 16 years old. At the time, Kelly was on trial in a child pornography case. He was eventually acquitted of all charges. Prosecutors said Kelly and the girl had a sexual relationship that spanned several months.