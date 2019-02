Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Savannah McHale is a 10-year-old girl with an inoperable brain tumor. On Thursday, Southport Police held a fundraiser at Uno's Pizzeria and Grill.

Police prepared and served food, and the proceeds helped Savannah's family. Uno's will continue the fundraiser through the end of March. All you have to do is mention Savannah's name.