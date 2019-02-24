× Three people shot on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Two people are in critical condition and another in serious condition following an overnight shooting on Indianapolis’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, the shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in two separate apartments at the Lexington Park apartment complex located near N. Post Road and E. 38th Street.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any further information in regards to what caused the two separate shootings in two separate apartments nor have they released any information about a potential suspect.

This is a developing story.