Tipton man doesn’t return to jail after furlough for funeral

Posted 5:52 PM, February 24, 2019, by

(Photo By Tipton County Sheriff's Office)

TIPTON, Ind. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who never returned after being granted furlough.

Police say Jay Douglas Dyvig was released from the Tipton County Jail at 8 a.m. Saturday, after being granted furlough to attend the funeral of a family member.

Dyvig did not return to the jail after his 12-hour furlough was up, officers say. Jail staff was informed by a family member that Dyvig did not intend on returning.

Officials say they have received information that Dyvig may be in possession of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind you to never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dyvig please call Sheriff Tony Frawley at (765) 675-2111.

 

