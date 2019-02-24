× Windy and colder end to weekend; bitter start to Monday!

Windy conditions will persist through Sunday afternoon and winds may gust up to 60 MPH! The High Wind Warning for the northern half of the state is scheduled to expire at 7 PM. The Wind Advisory that is in effect south of Indianapolis will also expire by 7 PM. The Indianapolis International Airport had a measured wind gust at 65 MPH around 7 AM!

Indianapolis already saw a high of 57° around midnight Sunday. Temperatures quickly dropped behind the stronger/ second cold front that moved over the state earlier this morning. Colder air is channeling into the area for today and temperatures have fallen into the mid-30s.

Moisture is also wrapping around the potent low pressure system over the Great Lakes. A wintry mix and light snow showers will be possible this morning and midday. Cloud cover is going to decrease this afternoon as the system moves away from Indiana.

Clearing skies are in the forecast tonight, which will help lows sink into the teens. Wind speeds may not be nearly as high overnight, but a strong westerly breeze will continue tonight. Wind chills may even fall near zero early Monday morning!

We are going to open up the work week quiet under a mostly sunny sky. Isolated showers creep back into the forecast on Wednesday. A wintry mix, which could involve freezing rain and ice, will travel over the state on Thursday. Another active weather pattern sets up just as we begin the month of March!