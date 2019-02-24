× Woman shot on near southeast side in stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is in the hospital recovering after being shot on the near southeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 2000 block of Boyd Avenue in reference to a person shot just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived police say they found a 25-year-old female victim who was conscious and alert. She was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the victim claims she was shot by her boyfriend following an argument but refused to give an additional details. The shooter was not at the scene when officers arrived.