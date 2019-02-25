Florida women accused of taunting police on social media arrested in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind.– After allegedly taunting police on social media do “do ya job,” three women were arrested in connection with stolen property and outstanding warrants.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, an Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper was patrolling I-70 in Hancock County and spotted a speeding white Nissan Sentra. When the trooper tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver made a quick lane change and went back onto the interstate.

The trooper pursued the car and eventually brought it to a controlled stop near the 120 mile marker. Three women inside the car, Toni Huizar, 23, Amber Dunlap, 27 and Tiphanie Sager, 26, all from Florida, were arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail.

The Nissan was a rental car. When troopers searched it, they allegedly found a “substantial amount” of credit cards, check books, social security cards and ID cards which all were determined to be stolen.

Police said the suspects had felony warrants from Covington, Georgia related to thefts. ISP found police in Georgia had issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert, which included surveillance photos. Earlier this month, media in Georgia reported a story of the suspects using social media to brag about their crimes as well as to taunt police.

In addition to their charges in Indiana, It’s expected the women will eventually be extradited back to Georgia to face charges there.