Grammy winner Cardi B announces tour date in Indianapolis

Posted 10:46 AM, February 25, 2019, by

Rapper Cardi B performs during the 2019 Adult Video News Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Grammy winner Cardi B is bringing her tour to Indianapolis.

She will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on July 30. Presale for tickets starts on Tuesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

You can access the sale on Ticketmaster’s website, by visiting the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Cardi B recently became the first solo woman to win the Grammy for best rap album.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.