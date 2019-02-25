× Grammy winner Cardi B announces tour date in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Grammy winner Cardi B is bringing her tour to Indianapolis.

She will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on July 30. Presale for tickets starts on Tuesday, February 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

You can access the sale on Ticketmaster’s website, by visiting the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Cardi B recently became the first solo woman to win the Grammy for best rap album.