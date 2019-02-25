Group holds community meeting to discuss IPS superintendent search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the search continues for a new superintendent for Indianapolis Public Schools, parents and members of the community had a chance to weigh in on what’s most important to them.

On Monday night, several groups hosted a “community conversation” so people could provide their input on a new leader for the school district. Superintendent Lewis Ferebee announced in December that he was leaving the district to take a job in Washington, D.C. IPS hopes to hire his successor in May.

“I do believe that we had to make some very tough decisions to make sure that every kid in every zip code all across Indianapolis has received a very good education,” said IPS parent Cesar Roman.

“I want to see more parent involvement, more community involvement when it comes to making major decisions that impact communities,” said Roman.

IPS parent Seretha Edwards believes keeping the lines of communication open between the district and parents is essential.

“I think that if they took community input, they would do a better job of that. Letting the community be a part of that – we only know after the fact,” said Edwards.

“Making yourself accessible and available when needed, not just when schools are chronically failing but that you’re up to date at all times so that way if a school is chronically failing you can come in, bring in the resources they need so they can get back up to par – stabilize,” said Edwards.

Organizers of Monday’s event included the IPS Community Coalition, the MLK Center, Concerned Clergy, Great Places 20/20, Butler Tarkington Education Committee, Indianapolis Parent Power, Baptist Ministers Alliance, E-CAT and Southeast Working-Class Task Force.

Monday’s event was not sponsored by IPS; the school district will hold a series of meetings over the next month. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Community Meetings

Community Input Session 1

Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 1-3 p.m.

Hawthorne Community Center, 2440 W. Ohio St.

Community Input Session 2

Thursday, March 7, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 E. Michigan St.

The meeting will be held in Anderson Auditorium

Community Input Session 3

Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

George Washington Carver School 87, 2411 Indianapolis Ave.

The meeting will be held in the gymnasium