Indian Creek High School student arrested for Instagram threat

TRAFALGER, Ind. — A male student at Indian Creek High School was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school on Instagram.

Administration notified the Trafalgar Police Department of the threat Monday afternoon. Police escorted the student to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center after an investigation.

No formal charges have been filed. With the permission of the student’s mother, police searched the student’s room and found no weapons.

This is the third threat school officials and police have dealt with in the past week.

On Feb. 18, officials were alerted to a threat in which a male student threatened to bring a gun to school. That threat was directed at a specific student.

On Feb. 22, graffiti was found on a bathroom stall in the girls’ bathroom that read, “(Expletive) everyone” with the date “3/1/19” and “Don’t come to school.”

It’s unclear at this time if all the threats were made by the same student.

Parents are urged to speak with their kids about the severity of posting threats or making threatening comments, as well as the importance of immediately reporting any threats they may come across.