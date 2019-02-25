× Indiana man gets 16 years for killing girlfriend, leaving her in shallow grave in Minnesota

VIRGINIA, Minn.— An Indiana man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in northern Minnesota.

Forty-one-year-old Daniel Lynn of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

Lynn was charged in the death of 28-year-old Christina Woods, also of South Bend. Woods’ remains were discovered last July in a shallow grave on property owned by a family member of Lynn’s near Cook, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Duluth.

Lynn admitted he strangled Woods at his family’s farmhouse. He later was captured in a campground near Edwardsburg, Michigan.

WDIO-TV reports Woods’ mother, Mary Robinson, said she is grateful Lynn is “off the streets, where he can’t harm anyone.”