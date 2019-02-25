INDOT set to replace Ditch Road bridge over I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Construction next week on the north side means drivers will have to make an adjustment.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is set to start work on March 4 to replace the Ditch Road bridge over I-465. The project will close the bridge until Sept. 30.

INDOT said the bridge’s “service life is up,” necessitating a brand-new one. Crews will replace the bridge and add sidewalks on either side.

During the closure, drivers are advised to take Ditch Road to 86th Street, turn left on Spring Mill Road and then turn left on 96th Street.

Crews will also be working on I-465 in the area, though no major closures were anticipated.