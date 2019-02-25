R. Kelly released from jail after posting bail

Posted 6:36 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, February 25, 2019

R. Kelly

CHICAGO, Ill.– R&B singer R. Kelly has been released from jail in Chicago, three days after being booked on charges alleging that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time.

Kelly’s release Monday came hours after his lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that the singer faces.

Kelly walked by a large media contingent without speaking and was ushered into a waiting vehicle that then drove off.

The 52-year-old Grammy-award winner has denied wrongdoing and his lawyer has said he’s confident that Kelly will be vindicated.

Kelly was tried and acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.