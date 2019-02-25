× SWAT team shoots Lafayette man during hostage situation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived at a home in the 2000 block of Derbyshire Court in West Lafayette around 1 p.m. Monday to serve an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Dustin Borders. The warrant was for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Police confirmed that Borders was in the home and later found that a 26-year-old woman was in the home as well. Officers said Borders barricaded himself inside the home and threatened to hurt himself, the female and police. Lafayette’s SWAT team and negotiators were contacted round 3 p.m. and began negotiations with Borders roughly 40 minutes later.

Negotiators made more than 10 phone calls to Borders and the woman over the span of two hours, trying to talk Borders into leaving the home. Borders’ erratic behavior escalated, prompting the SWAT team to enter the residence.

As SWAT officers entered the home, they overheard Borders stating he was going to kill the hostage and himself. Borders was said to be found hiding behind the woman with a knife to her throat when the SWAT team enter the room. SWAT officers immediately initiated hostage rescue tactics and Borders was shot by one of the officers.

Paramedics on the scene quickly transported Borders to the hospital. The hostage was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer who shot Borders at this time as investigations have been launched. They say additional information will be made available when appropriate.