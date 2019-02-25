× Tyler Trent’s doctor to shave head for cancer research in his honor

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past five years, one Indianapolis doctor has shaved her head for childhood cancer research. This year, she’s doing it to honor a former patient college sports fans have come to know very well.

Dr. Jamie Renbarger is an oncologist who treated Tyler Trent during his battle with bone cancer. She is now raising money for childhood cancer research non-profit St. Baldrick’s.

Dr. Renbarger appeared on Fox 59 with St. Baldrick’s Chuck Chamness to talk about her mission.

You can donate to Dr. Renbarger’s St. Baldrick’s cause here.