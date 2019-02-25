× Winds ease but cold remains…plenty of sunshine to start the week!

Winds remain brisk this morning, as skies have cleared overnight! High pressure (stable, sinking air) is now building in and will dominate for the next 48 hours. This will provide dry conditions and many hours of sunshine during the day. As winds ease slowly through the day, temperatures will steadily climb back into the middle 30’s by late afternoon. Below the seasonal average, but at least the winds will be pulling back.

More dry weather and additional sunshine on your Tuesday! More clouds to gather on Wednesday but dry weather still looks to hold for most of the state. Our next “decent” chance of rain or snow will not arrive until Thursday, so a couple of days to zone in on any issues on the horizon.