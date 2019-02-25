× Woman injured in road rage shooting, police search for gunman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was shot in an apparent road rage incident on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, and police are searching for the gunman.

Dispatchers sent police to the gas station at Raymond St and S Keystone Ave on reports of a person shot around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a woman in the back of a Chevy Trailblazer suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews responded and transported the victim to Eskenazi Hospital. She was treated and later released.

Detectives immediately interviewed potential witnesses. During their investigation, they there was a road rage incident with a silver Nissan prior to the shooting. The shooter allegedly chased the Trailblazer north on S Keystone Ave before firing shots at it near the 1600 block of S Keystone Ave.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter and silver Nissan with a possible covered bridge plate, that has a plate number beginning with letters. Detectives are also looking to identify a potential witness who was driving a gray Dodge Charger with police plates.

If you have any info, call the Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3366 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).