2 large Indiana virtual schools could lose charters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two large virtual charter schools in Indiana, Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy, could be forced to close after a vote from Daleville’s school board Monday night.

The schools were served notice by their authorizers, Daleville Community Schools, of a unanimous decision to revoke their charters.

Superintendent Paul Garrison said there was a pattern of noncompliance by both schools and they were compelled to act swiftly and decisively.

“We are disappointed that we find ourselves at this place, but our primary concern is and always has been, doing what’s in the best interest of students,” Garrison said.

Garrison said the notice of revocation of the charters begins a closure protocol that will provide a public meeting giving the schools an opportunity to respond to the board’s recommendation to revoke the charters.

The school board then has a week to deliberate and vote on its conclusion. If the schools lose their charters, it will go into effect at the end of this semester.

“There are success stories here, but there are far too many students not being served to justify maintaining the operation of these particular charters under our authorization,” said Garrison.

Rebecca Zarrinnegar’s two children are finding success taking high school courses online at Indiana Virtual School. Her daughter is a senior and just got accepted to IUPUI. Her son is a sophomore at Indiana Virtual School.

“I had no idea they were in trouble,” she said. “I am really worried. I don’t know what we would do.”

This decision could impact more than 7,000 students enrolled at Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy this school year.

Daleville’s superintendent claims hundreds of students, sometimes more than a thousand, failed to submit assignments for a full semester.

“That is terrible,” said Zarrinnegar. “I think it is up to the parents to make sure the kids are doing the work.”

Some state lawmakers think there should be more regulations on virtual charter schools. There’s actually a bill, HB 1172, heading to the senate floor on it.

“We want to make sure they are looking at the best interest of every student,” said State Representative Bob Behning.

State Representative Behning is the author. He thinks only groups with statewide jurisdiction rather than a school district should authorize virtual charter schools.

“It’s more difficult to hold them accountable than a state wide authorizer,” said Behning.

Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy receive state funding. Indiana Virtual School received a grade of “F” three years in a row from the state.

The State Board of Education said there is no grace period in which a charter school is allowed to operate without an authorizer. A school must have an authorizer at all times. That means if they lose their charter, these students will need to go to a different school in the fall.

Dr. Percy Clark Jr., superintendent of the virtual charter schools, sent us the following statement.