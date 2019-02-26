2 people seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

Posted 10:08 AM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25AM, February 26, 2019

Photo Gallery

 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are hospitalized after a double shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The first shooting happened in the 6600 block of East 42nd Street around 9:42 a.m. That person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A second person was found shot at 46th Street and Emerson Avenue. That person is in critical condition.

Police say these two shootings are connected, but the circumstances under which they’re connected is unknown at this time.

We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.