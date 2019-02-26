× Another dry day and more seasonal. Shot of arctic air to open March!

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts

Another dry start out-the-door and not as harsh, as the winds have settled! Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with afternoon highs reaching the lower 40’s. Close to seasonal for your Tuesday, as rain and snow stay away again.

Clouds thicken for your Wednesday, as a cold front approaches from the west. The front should arrive late afternoon, so temperatures ahead of the front should reach the middle 40’s, on breezy southwest winds. Along the front, a few sprinkles could develop (10%) but most will remain dry through the evening.

This weekend, signs of a shift to a much colder pattern will be getting underway! A few snow showers will be in the mix, as arctic air expands across the heavy snow pack of the upper Midwest and drops into Indiana for early next week…winter not done yet!