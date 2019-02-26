× Fake $5 bills circulating around Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police say fake $5 bills are making their way around the city.

The Bloomington Police Department said there were three incidents Sunday in which people used counterfeit $5 bills:

A customer at the CVS on South Walnut Street was surprised when a clerk refused to accept his money. Police said store employees found several other fake bills when he asked them to look at his cash.

Around 6:30 p.m., a customer ordered at Five Guys on College Mall Road and returned with a counterfeit $5 he’d received as change.

Workers at the Seminary Square Wendy’s reported that someone used two fake $5 bills to buy food at the drive-thru.

Bloomington police said the bills had the same serial number and printing indicating that they weren’t legal currency. The investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury offered the following tips when dealing with counterfeit currency: