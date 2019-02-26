× Greenwood police ask public to help find missing 41-year-old man

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing man.

Officers say the man, 41-year-old Christopher Jones, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 8 in the 600 block of Park Drive.

Jones was reportedly last seen wearing a red Ohio State sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

Detectives say Jones’ family is getting extremely worried about him.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson County Dispatch Center at 317-346-6336.