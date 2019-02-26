Homicide detectives called to shooting scene near Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a shooting near Broad Ripple.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the person was found shot near the intersection of 64th Street and Central Avenue, which is just a few blocks west of the popular north side village.

According to IMPD, the victim is in extremely critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

