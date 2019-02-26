× Lafayette police searching for runaway 12-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police in Lafayette are searching for a runaway boy.

Joell Hutson, 12, was last seen on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Tippecanoe Mall. Police say he has brown eyes, weighs 80 pounds and is approximately 4′ tall.

The boy was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black cargo pants and red and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Hutson’s whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200. To submit anonymous tips, call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463).