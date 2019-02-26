× Malfunctioning wood-burning stove destroys garage on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –A malfunctioning wood-burning stove is likely the cause of an early Tuesday morning garage fire

The Wayne Township Fire Department was called to the residence in the 5200 block of West Morris Street just before 5:30 a.m. Crews arrived to find the detached garage fully engulfed.

They were able to keep the fire from spreading elsewhere but couldn’t save structure, which was deemed a total loss.

It’s unclear how long the stove had been in use before igniting the garage.

No one was injured.