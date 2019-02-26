× Man dead after shooting in quiet Broad Ripple neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One man is dead after a shooting in the typically quiet Broad Ripple neighborhood.

Police say someone called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday to report hearing more than a dozen gunshots. Then another person called dispatch for help, saying someone was shot in their neighborhood.

That person was actually in the house where the shooting took place near the intersection of 64th Street and Central Avenue. That’s just a few blocks west of the popular north side village. It’s an area that doesn’t see a lot of crime.

That person told police someone ran through the front door shooting.

Police say they found a dozen bullet holes in the front door and a lot of shell casings and guns on the ground.

Officers say they found a dead man inside the home. Police aren’t sure if the victim lives in this home.

It’s unclear whether this was a targeted or random shooting, and police aren’t sure if a gunman is still on the loose.