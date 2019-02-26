× Man leads authorities on chase in stolen vehicle before arrest in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A Hope man was arrested after leading authorities on chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says the pursuit started in Greenwood and ended in Beech Grove, where Antoine Demetrius Ford, 31, bailed out of the Ford Escape.

Officers believe Ford had been traveling with three other people from Columbus, where they are suspected to have used illegal narcotics in an area motel.

When the group reached the area of Whiteland Road and County Road 525E, Sheriff Burgess says Ford hit the driver of the vehicle in the head with an object, kicked that person and another occupant out, and then fled with a woman inside the vehicle.

A member of the Greenwood Police Department located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in Greenwood, but officers say Ford refused to stop. The female occupant exited the vehicle and Ford began to lead officers on the chase.

Once Ford was apprehended near Beech Grove Middle School, he was then transported to an area hospital, because officers suspect he ingested illegal narcotics before his arrest.

Ford is being charged with auto theft, battery, and felony resisting. He is also on probation and has a pending warrant for his arrest out of Bartholomew County.

One police vehicle was damaged during the pursuit, as a member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department pitted the suspect vehicle.