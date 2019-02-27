× A seasonal Wednesday outlook; watching weekend snow chances

We are opening this Wednesday morning dry with areas of frost. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s during the morning commute. There are going to be peeks of sunshine as you’re traveling into work this morning, but more clouds are going to be moving into the area throughout the day. A weak cold front will track over the state this afternoon. The wind will shift out of the west later today and the boundary could trigger a few sprinkles. Mainly dry conditions are expected for many across central Indiana as highs rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Behind the boundary, temperatures will begin to decline and the cloud cover will apart. Skies will become mostly to partly cloudy overnight and lows will fall even more for Thursday morning’s commute. Indianapolis will fall near 23 degrees with wind chills dropping into the teens. Thursday’s forecast looks cooler and quiet.

Higher pressure over the Midwest will result in a dry weather pattern will continue through early Saturday morning, but changes arrive late Saturday night. A storm system is going to bring snow chances to the state during the second half of the week. The forecast models are showing the potential for accumulating snow, but are not in agreement with anticipated snowfall amounts. We will closely watch the latest trends and bring more updates as we head into the weekend.

Drier and unseasonably cold weather arrives early next week. High temperatures next week will be trending nearly 20 degrees below average for early March! Lows will drop into the single digits early Tuesday morning.