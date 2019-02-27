Don’t miss ‘Hammer’s House Party’ featuring MC Hammer, Coolio, Kid ‘n Play and more

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Rapper MC Hammer (L), and Korean Rapper PSY perform during New Year's Eve 2013 In Times Square at Times Square on December 31, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – MC Hammer is coming to central Indiana this July—and he’s bringing along some friends.

FOX59 is proud to exclusively announce that “Hammer’s House Party Tour” will invade Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on July 27, 2019, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series. The concert will put some of the top hip-hop and R&B acts from the ‘80s and ‘90s on the same stage.

Check out this lineup: MC Hammer, Kid ‘n Play, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool!

You’re sure to hear chart-toppers like “U Can’t Touch This,” “2 Legit 2 Quit,” “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “Fantastic Voyage” and “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” during the nostalgia-fueled event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

