February closes quietly but winter roars again as March gets underway

QUIET CLOSE TO AN ABOVE NORMAL WINTER

For the fourth straight year winter will close above normal in central Indiana averaging nearly 2.5° per day above. Meteorological winter is defined as the cold months of December, January and February and since December first, 62% of the days were above.

We still have a long way to go and bitter cold and snow is no stranger to March. Last year, the largest snowfall of the season came on March 24th (10.2"), while just four years ago the snow storm on the first left a snow depth of 11" - most ever so late in the season.

A wind shifting cold front has passed and temperatures have falling quickly late Wednesday. We will lower from 47-degrees to 22 by sunrise Thursday. A southern system will send clouds north Thursday morning and bring a few snow showers into southern Indiana by afternoon. At this time, the system will not bring much weather our way but travel south to near the Ohio river mid-afternoon could be slick before sunset.

BITTER COLD BLAST COMING

The arctic express will once again get on track, after being absent for the past four weeks. We change the calendar on Friday but a new patter emerges as the weekend gets underway. A surge of milder air up the western coast of the continent will dislodge cold air into the eastern U.S. starting late Sunday night.

Snow is a real possibility here Sunday and a higher likelihood of accumulation off off overnight computer runs, the the bitter cold will follow. We will iron out the snow details over the next few days but get ready for the cold. These cold weather signals have been coming for nearly two weeks and it will live up to its billing. Temperatures Monday will plunge into the single digits and may fall below zero early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Stay tuned, lows that cold could near record levels! Be sure to check back on air and on line rest of the week and this weekend!