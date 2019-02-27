WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen, former lawyer for President Trump, testifies on Capitol Hill

Former NFL cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Indiana casino

Adam Jones (Photo via Dearborn County Jail)

RISING SUN, Ind.– A former NFL All-Pro cornerback is behind bars after being arrested at an Indiana casino.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s office says Adam “Pacman” Jones, 35, caused quite the scene early Wednesday morning at the Rising Sun Casino, located at 777 Rising Star Drive.

The casino is right on the Kentucky border.

Jones was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest. TMZ reports officials were called to investigate Jones for possibly cheating at a table game around 3 a.m.

He allegedly became verbally combative and disorderly, and that’s when police placed him in custody. He’s being held in jail without bond.

Jones formerly played for the Cincinatti Bengals, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. He was most recently with the Denver Broncos, who released him in November.

