WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen, former lawyer for President Trump, testifies on Capitol Hill

iPhone case detects concealed weapons

Posted 9:07 AM, February 27, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, Ind. -- The makers of a new iPhone case promise their product can allow you to detect concealed weapons while users are out in public. Rich Demuro tested out a prototype of the Sword case to see how technology makes it works.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.