IUPUI student punched in the face and robbed
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An IUPUI student was allegedly robbed along the downtown canal.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, the student was jogging near the NCAA Headquarters, which is adjacent to IUPUI property, when they were approached from behind by 3 or 4 teenagers. The victim was punched in the face and sprayed with a liquid substance that caused a burning sensation. The teenagers made off with victim’s wallet and ran away.
The suspects are unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call IMPD at (317) 327-3811 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
IUPUI also provided tips that may help students avoid such situations.
In an effort to keep yourself and others safe, please consider the following safety tips:
– Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.
– Be aware of your surroundings.
– Avoid walking alone whenever possible.
– Use well-lit, regularly traveled walks and pathways, especially at night. Avoid shortcuts and keep away from shrubbery, bushes, alleyways, or any other poorly-lit area where an assailant might be lurking.
– Keep your ears clear of headphones and your hands free of packages or bags.
– Report suspicious behavior, even if you are not being directly threatened.
-Contact IUPD-IUPUI for a safety escort at 317-274-7233.