Lightsabers, aerial circus arts, drumming, and more… 4 fun places to workout indoors in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Staying motivated to workout is hard enough. Couple that with the fact we’re in the middle of a winter that feels like it’s lasting 12 years, and the chances of maintaining a workout routine decrease even more. Fortunately, central Indiana offers a wide variety of unique indoor fitness activities that will help you stay in shape and have fun.

Cirque Indy

FOX59 spoke with Mary Brumbaugh, founder and owner of Cirque Indy. Brumbaugh says she became interested in aerial circus arts over a decade ago, and she helped produce an original full scale cirque-style production titled “Flight of the Living Dead.” During production, she dreamed of creating a space in Indianapolis that could cater to the training and performance needs of our city’s aspiring aerialists. Brumbaugh opened Cirque Indy both to fill this need and to create unique fitness experiences for those interested in circus arts.

“Cirque Indy is the only dedicated aerial circus arts facility in Indy. We offer classes designed to appeal to all fitness levels in a wide variety of apparatuses, including static trapeze, double ribbon fabric, aerial hoop, doubles, flexibility and contortion, hand balancing, aerial hammock. Although with increasing local interest, several fitness studios have begun adding aerial yoga and fabric classes,” Brumbaugh said.

Type of workout

This is body weight exercise. It will absolutely build strength in the upper body, toning arms and core while increasing flexibility and control

Duration of class

Most of our classes are 1 hour long.

Class size

Classes range in size from 4 to 12 participants. “Some of our more popular classes are typically full or have a waitlist. It’s important to plan ahead to ensure space in class.”

Cost

A single class pass can be purchased for $25 (adults), but Brumbaugh says most students purchase basic memberships for $80 per month. This package includes 5 classes, and members get access to unlimited open gym or practice sessions.

Class structure

“Each class is a bit different. A typical first class, which is usually Intro to Aerial Movement, runs as follows:

10-15 minute warm-up on the mat consisting of cardio, calisthenics, stretching and conditioning. An introduction to the apparatus including a discussion of the fabric’s anatomy, basic grips and holds. Movement play! Students learn to swing. Instruction of a series of poses, including at least one inversion. Everyone is excited to go up-side-down for the first time. Students are invited to take a photo with the fabric before we do cool-down stretches.”

Times

Regular classes are offered evenings and weekends. Private parties can be booked on weekdays during business hours as well as weekend afternoons.

Indy Lightsaber Academy

Indy Lightsaber Academy is the product of co-found Doug Trefun’s crazy dreams. It was established in 2015 by Trefun and Michael Tucker. Even though lightsabers obviously don’t exist, the concepts are similar to sword play and martial arts. The founders say the activities are challenging just like any other workout at the gym, and they’re all about having fun.

Type of workout

The activities combine agility, flexibility, body awareness, core strength, cardio, and endurance.

Duration of class

Class size

Their student base is 20 to 30 people each week, and they do not wait list anyone.

Cost

The cost is $5 for the first class, and then $11-$20 depending on how many classes you get in a package.

Equipment

Wooden light sabers are provided, and they also have light-up lightsabres for sale.

Class structure

Students are separated by level and form. They have 7 forms, and as you progress through the curriculum you are allowed to explore the various styles. The styles revolve around form work, technique, and sparring.

Times

Classes are every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Irsay Family YMCA.

POUND classes

FOX59 spoke with Sandy Rhodes, a POUND Pro instructor at Revel Fitness. She became certified for POUND Fitness a little over two years ago. There are two people who teach POUND at Revel Fitness. You can also find more POUND classes on the POUND website.

Type of workout

Rhodes says the workout is a cardio jam session.

“We use basic strength and conditioning with Pilates and yoga movements. With the use of weighted drumsticks, Ripstix, we will strike with purpose to workout the upper and lower parts of the body. This is a great stress reliever as well.”

Duration of class

“Classes are 45 minutes long. Allowing time to grab a drink and get ready for a Kit level routine (sitting on the mat) or a T&A level routine (on the floor).”

Class size

“We have enough Ripstix to have 30 in each class. We generally have 9 – 15 in class.”

Cost

At Revel Fitness, the first visit is free. They offer to extend it to a free week for anyone wanting to try other classes like, Zumba, STRONG by Zumba, LaBlast Fitness, and Turbo Kick.

The cost is $10 per class and $5 for any additional class the same day. Or you can pay $39.95 per month per person and $59.95 per month for a family.

Class structure

“Each song choice has been choreographed at POUND Headquarters and taught by official POUND Pro instructors. The beauty of it is that if you travel and visit another POUND facility, the choreography will be the same. We are united as one family. There are over 300+ songs to choose from.”

Times

Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m.

SkyFit

FOX59 spoke with Talia Brookshire at Sky Zone in Fishers about SkyFit.

Type of workout

“SkyFit classes are considered aerobic, strength-training, and cardio. This well-rounded workout varies in routines, providing a full body workout. SkyFit classes burn between 800-1,000 calories per class.”

Duration of class

Classes are approximately 1 hour long.

Class size

“Class sizes varies. Depending on the time of year, classes can get close to capacity. There are other times during the year where guests can take advantage of a smaller class size and receive more direct feedback and direction. Tickets are sold at the door; however, all guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at http://www.skyzone.com/fishers.”

Cost

Individual SkyFit classes are $12, or guests can purchase an unlimited 3-month pass for $69.

Class structure

“All classes begin with a warm up, followed by a circuit of strength training, abs and cardio.”

Times

Tuesday/Thursday SkyFit class from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.