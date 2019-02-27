× Mariah Carey and Metallica shows among top things to do in Indianapolis this March

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With Fat Tuesday and St. Patrick’s Day arriving in the same month, March provides plenty of chances to party.

Our roster of March highlights begins with Mardi Gras-themed “Brazilian Carnaval” at the Jazz Kitchen and “Market Gras: Gumbo Cook-Off” at Indianapolis City Market. On the day before St. Patrick’s Day, revelers will tour Mass Ave. as part of the “Green Eggs & Hammered” bar crawl.

On concert stages, Mariah Carey will make a rare local appearance and Metallica will play its first Indianapolis show since 2009.

And the pop-culture influence of “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” remains ubiquitous, thanks to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and a “Wizards and Witches Beer Festival.”

