Martinsville police chief arrested on theft, official misconduct charges

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – The chief of the Martinsville Police Department has been arrested on theft and official misconduct charges.

Indiana State Police say Chief Matthew D. Long was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday following an investigation.

State police say the Morgan County Prosecutor’s Office asked them and the Indiana State Board of Accounts in January to investigate allegations against Long.

“The findings of that investigation were taken to a special prosecutor and probable cause was found for the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Long,” state police wrote in a press release.

Police say Long turned himself in to detectives Wednesday afternoon and he’s cooperating with investigators. He was then booked into the Morgan County Jail, but has since bonded out.

Long’s arrest comes a little over a month after he was placed on paid administrative leave. Roger Wiltermood is serving as interim chief.

Mayor Shannon Kohl issued the following statement to FOX59 last week: