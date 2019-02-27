× North side neighbors want answers after deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. –A deadly home invasion on Indy’s north side is drawing the concern of neighbors.

So far, investigators with IMPD’s north district have released little information regarding the attack.

Only releasing that a 911 call was made around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday reporting more than a dozen gunshots. Police believe two men went into the house near the intersection of 64th street and Central Avenue and started shooting. 20-year-old Raushaun Gordon was killed by the gunfire. Another person was injured while trying to jump out of a window.

The property manager of the home described showing signs of, “a melee in there.”

“It’s kind of shot up. There’s bullet holes and broken windows,” Steve Salmon said.

Community members on social media and neighborhood sites such as NextDoor expressed their concern over the shooting. Adding that the neighborhood, known as Warfleigh, is typically quiet.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood, family neighborhood, got kids, older people.. It’s still a family neighborhood and we want to keep it that way too,” Jay Anderson said.

Property manager Steve Salmon says the people who lived in the home hadn’t been there long. He told FOX59 that the young men, who he described as possibly 18-19 years old, had only been renting the property for about 2-3 months.

Community leaders say investigators have assured them that the shooting was “targeted” and “isolated.”

“It wasn’t a group of people, or a person walking around random houses and doing break-ins,” Warfleigh Neighborhood’s association president Steve Brining said.

Brining added that the shooting is likely to be a topic of discussion when representatives from IMPD host a neighborhood meeting Thursday night. The meeting will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal church at 6:30 p.m.