Patriot fire chief arrest for allegedly stealing from fire department

Posted 4:08 PM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:13PM, February 27, 2019

(Photo By Switzerland County Sheriff's Office)

PATRIOT, Ind. — Police have arrested the Patriot Volunteer Fire Department’s chief for allegedly steeling funds from the fire department.

The Indiana State Police were contacted in October of 2018 after the Patriot Volunteer Fire Department was audited for having missing funds.

During their investigation police say they discovered fire chief Gordon W. Turner, 45, of Patriot Indiana, allegedly took over $28,000 from the fire department’s bank accounts over a four-year period. Turner allegedly used that money to pay his bills and for other personal gain.

Turner was arrested Feb. 22 on four felony charges of theft and four felony charges of official misconduct. He us being held at the Switzerland County Jail pending his first court appearance.

