Police want help identifying suspects in brazen vandalism of Bloomington business

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Bloomington Police Department wants help identifying two men in the recent vandalism of a local convenience store.

Surveillance video shared by police shows one of the suspects throwing plastic drink crates at The Indiana Store’s front window, shattering the glass. Officers say it happened in the 900 block of N. Indiana Ave. on Saturday.

The man who threw the crates was wearing a blue jacket, and tan or khaki pants at the time of the vandalism. The other man, who watched from the parking lot, appeared to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt or jacket, and blue jeans.

Both men ran from the business to the east after the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Brian Werner of the Bloomington Police Department at (812)339-4477.