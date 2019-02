Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Are you planning to do some spring cleaning next month?

If that includes clearing your home of your kids' clutter.. Why not try to make some money while you are at it?

A major children's consignment sale is coming to Westfield in March. It's called "Whale of a Sale," and we are told the average seller can earn $500.

Sale founder Courtney O'Neil and selling expert Laura Holt explains how consignors can make the most money possible.