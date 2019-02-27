Vigo County middle school student sent to hospital after consuming laced gummy candy

Posted 5:42 PM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48PM, February 27, 2019

File photo of gummy candies (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A student was taken to the hospital after consuming a laced gummy candy at a western Indiana school, according the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began investigating the incident at West Vigo Middle School on Tuesday, WTHI reports.

The sheriff’s office says a 14-year-old girl was in possession of the gummy candy that was allegedly laced with a controlled substance. That student was arrested on drug charges.

Authorities are investigating additional suspects and a search warrant has been executed, though the sheriff’s office has not said where or for what.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.