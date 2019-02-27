Volleyball camps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Volleyball remains the top team sport for high school girls and is the second fastest growing sport for boys! If you know someone trying to learn the game or get better at it, we have a perfect camp run by some of the best coaches in the state. John Rodriguez is the Director at the Academy Volleyball Club at Grand Park. He joins us to answer questions about what you need to know.

The Academy Volleyball Club is an organization that provides volleyball players physical and personal development through training and competition for ages 10–18 at the local, regional and national levels.

