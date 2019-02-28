× 7-year-old Wisconsin girl with inoperable tumor wants your dog pictures

HARTLAND, Wis. — She wants to see pictures of dogs–lots of them.

A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl who’s battling a rare brain tumor is asking people to send her letters and photos from dogs.

Emma Mertens has a rare, inoperable type of brain tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). According to a GoFundMe page, she was diagnosed on Jan. 23 and is undergoing radiation treatment at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

According to the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Resource Network, this type of tumor typically affects children between the ages of 5 and 7. There are 150 to 300 new diagnoses each year. Surgery is not an option because of the tumor’s location—in an area of the brain stem known as the pons.

Emma’s undergoing daily radiation treatment. She loves dogs and while her family doesn’t own one, they do sometimes dog-sit for neighbors. They’re asking people to send photos of their dogs to help Emma can get through her treatments. According to Good Morning America, people as far away as Scotland and Venezuela have already sent her photos and messages.

If you would like to send your letter or dog pictures to Emma, mail it to:

Emma Mertens

PO Box 220

Hartland, WI 53029

You can also leave a message of encourage on her family’s fundraiser page.