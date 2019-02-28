Be Our Guest at The Old Spaghetti Factory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, The Old Spaghetti Factory is proud to be celebrating its 50th Anniversary. As part of the yearlong celebration, when you dine at The Old Spaghetti Factory now through March 22nd, you’ll receive a Mystery Markdown scratch off. The Mystery Markdown is valid on your next visit and you’ll have a chance to receive up to 50% off your entire check. Every Mystery Markdown is a winner so hurry in to The Old Spaghetti Factory and join the celebration of 50 years of meals and memories

Mystery Markdowns may be redeemed through April 30th

A meal at The Old Spaghetti Factory is an experience. We invest meticulous attention to our décor so our guests feel as though they’re stepping into another world. Every location is adorned with antique lighting, intricate stained glass displays and an old-fashioned trolley car that doubles as a dining hall.

Nearly every item on The Old Spaghetti Factory’s menu is made on-site, from scratch, using fresh ingredients. Unlike most restaurants, when you order our entrées, we serve you a complete meal, which includes bread, soup or salad, and dessert. And with our famous kid’s menu, special treats and fun activities, we encourage families to feel at home in our restaurants.

The Old Spaghetti Factory is still family owned and operated and we welcome your family to join ours for a memorable dining experience as we celebrate our 50th Anniversary!

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.