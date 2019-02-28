Closing the books on meteorological winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTER 2018-2019

Meteorological winter ends on the final day of February. The cold weather months of December, January and February are used for record keeping purposes and this one (winter) ends as the fourth straight above normal in central Indiana.

December was mild, averaging nearly 5° per day above normal and featured 20 straight days above normal ending with a 60-degree high New Years eve.

61% of the days were above normal since December first, with a preliminary average temperature ranking 39th warmest, it enters the books among the warmest 27% on record.

EXTREMES

The warmest day was 62° while the coldest was -11°. What is really remarkable is that the occurrence of each were only separated by four days! We plunged to -11° on January 30th then surged to 62° on February 3rd!

SNOWFALL

The snow that fell from December first to February 28th was the most in in five years but was once again below normal. Exiting February with with 16.3" is 5.7" below normal. The entire snow season has again been a disappointment for snow enthusiasts, totaling 16.7", or 6.4" below normal.